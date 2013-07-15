Volatile Stocks to Watch - Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Neohydro Technologies Corp, Eastman Kodak Company, Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN)



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) gained1.31% recently, while trading on 1.61 million shares at the price of $0.0388. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.02 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.10.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.04 to $0.04, bringing its market capitalization at about $19.44 million. Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



Will GNBT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT) added 2.16% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0378with a total volume of 1.75 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 1.42 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0011 and above $0.0425.It floated in a range of $0.03 to $0.04 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -4.60.Its market capitalization now moved to about $6.25 million. Neohydro Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a company or companies that it can acquire or merge with. Previously, it was engaged in the business of installing patented turbo systems that were proven to assist an engine in its operation in the light and heavy-duty trucking industry.



Why Should Investors Buy NHYT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) added 3.94% and was moving within a range of $0.13-$0.13. Its current trading price is $0.132. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.08 and $0.61 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 966,929 shares, versus an average volume of 4.22 million shares. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI).



What was the Moving Force behind EKDKQ on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) declined -6.25% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $4.08 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 17.73 million shares, as compared to average trading volume of 61.19 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.0035, made a high of $0.0035 and hovered above $0.003, while its recent trading price was $0.0030.



Will BMSN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/