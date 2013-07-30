Volatile Stocks to Watch - Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc, Insite Vision Inc., Helmer Directional Drilling Corp , Amplitech Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:EWRL), Insite Vision Inc. (OTCMKTS:INSV), Helmer Directional Drilling Corp (OTCMKTS:EXLA), Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG)



Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:EWRL) remained a volume gainer of 1.22 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.47million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.02 and was recently trading at $0.0200 and the stock escalated 5.82%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.25 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -0.99%. Green Energy Renewable Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, engages in developing municipal solid waste, and construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facilities in Highland Park, Michigan.



What was the Moving Force behind EWRL on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



In the recent trading session, Insite Vision Inc. (OTCMKTS:INSV) exchanged 324,446 shares and the average volume remained 210,646 shares. The stock, in the current trading session, was at $0.170, with the drop of -1.45%. Tracking the three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at -43.33% and -43.33%, respectively. InSite Vision Incorporated, an ophthalmic product development company, develops ophthalmic pharmaceutical products to address unmet eye care needs based on its proprietary DuraSite drug delivery technology in the United States. It offers AzaSite and Besivance for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis (pink eye).



Has INSV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Helmer Directional Drilling Corp (OTCMKTS:EXLA) enhanced 10% and its trading price was $0.0022 recently. The volume of the stock was 9.29 million shares and the average volume remained 4.91 million shares. The stock traded amid the day price range of $0.002 - $0.0024. The market capitalization of the stock remained 233,200. The beta of the stock remained 3.29. Helmer Directional Drilling Corp., an exploration stage, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, silver, copper, iron, rare earth minerals, and other exploitable resources.



For How Long EXLA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) exchanged 32,275 shares in the recent trading session, and its average trading remained 25.028 shares. AMPG advanced 100% and was trading at $0.300. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.00 million. YTD trend of the stock was positive 500%. AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers in the United States and internationally. Its products comprise radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out certain frequencies in communication systems.



For How Long AMPG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/