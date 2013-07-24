Volatile Stocks to Watch - Growlife Inc, Car Charging Group Inc, Great China Mania Holdings Inc, Lustros Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI), Great China Mania Holdings Inc (OTCBB:GMEC), Lustros Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTS)



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) opened the session at $0.04, remained amid the day range of $0.04 - $0.04, and recently traded at $0.0400. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.25% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.05 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.51 million shares. Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Will PHOT Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI) traded with volume of 29,701 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 22,915 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.60 - $2.00. The stock showed a negative movement of -8.44% and was recently trading at $1.41. The market capitalization of the stock remained 59.83 million. Car Charging Group, Inc., a development stage company, provides electric charging services for the electric vehicle (EV) automobile market primarily in North America. Its services enable EV drivers to refuel their automobiles wherever they live, work, and play.



Has CCGI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Great China Mania Holdings Inc (OTCBB:GMEC) exchanged 626,250 shares and the average volume remained 418,764 shares. The stock was moving at $0.0720. The beta of the stock remained 2.76 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.01. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 88 million. Great China Mania Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the publication of electronic contents and magazines; provision of artist management services; and the retail sales of video games and accessories primarily in Hong Kong, Macau, and China.



Can Investors Bet on GMEC after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Lustros Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTS) gained volume of 162,387 shares, while the average volume remained 145,436 shares. The stock decreased -10.34% and remained at $0.260. The EPS of the stock remained -0.05. The one month trend of the stock was -36.59% and the three month trend remained negative -46.94%. Lustros, Inc., a development stage company, produces and sells food-grade copper sulfate for use in agricultural purposes. It produces copper sulfate by processing copper ores and tailings. The company is headquartered in Santee, California.



Has LSTS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/