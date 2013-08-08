Volatile Stocks to Watch - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), United Utilities Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UUGRY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), VLOV Inc.(OTCMKTS:VLOV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), United Utilities Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UUGRY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), VLOV Inc.(OTCMKTS:VLOV)



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) ended lower -0.62% and complete the day at $36.95. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 75,214. After opening at $37.04, the stock hit as high as $37.17. However, it traded between $29.00 and $38.47 over the last twelve months.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



Has LVMUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



United Utilities Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UUGRY) closed yesterday at $22.50, a +0.67% increase. Around 186,683 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 10,958 shares. The company is now valued at around $7.67 billion.



United Utilities Group PLC is a holding company of a group, which owns and operates water and wastewater assets in the North West of England. The Company provides water and wastewater services to around seven million people and businesses in the North West of England, through its wholly owned subsidiary United Utilities Water PLC (UUW). UUW holds licenses to provide water and wastewater services to a population of approximately seven million people in the North West of England.



For How Long UUGRY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) moved +0.44 percent higher at $2.30 and traded between $2.29 and $2.32 after opening the day at $2.32. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.07%, which stands at -3.77% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 170.59%.



ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



For How Long IWSY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VLOV Inc.(OTCMKTS:VLOV) shares fall, losing -78.39 percent to close at $0.860. The stock is down around -76.76% this year and -71.33% for the last 12 months. Around 222,081 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3,236 shares.



VLOV, Inc. (VLOV) is an apparel producer in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that designs, develops and distributes men’s apparel and related products targeted at 20-45 years old Chinese men under the VLOV brand. As of December 31, 2011, VLOV carried three product lines represented by different label colors, which includes the purple label for business; the black label for business casual, and the white label for casual



Will VLOV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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