Volatile Stocks to Watch - MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TWM), Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TWM), Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE)



MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI) ended its day with the decline of -1.74% and closed at the price of $12.40 after opening at $12.54. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.96M shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.21M shares. MBIA Inc. (MBIA) together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry and is a provider of asset management advisory services. These activities are managed through three business segments: United States public finance insurance, structured finance and international insurance, and advisory services.



Why Should Investors Buy MBI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.88M shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.26M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $6.83 for the day and its closing price was $6.94 after gaining +0.73% for the day. SunEdison Inc, formerly MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc., is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of silicon wafers. The Company is a developer and seller of photovoltaic energy solutions. Through Solar Materials and Solar Energy (SunEdison), it is a developer of solar energy projects.



Will SUNE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TWM) traded with volume of 655,676.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $16.13 and closed at $16.17 after gain +0.87. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



For How Long TWM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE) stock traded with total volume of 2.87M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.06M shares. DRE started its trading session with the price of $15.05and closed at $14.50 after decline -4.10%. Duke Realty Corporation (Duke) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of office and industrial real estate investments.



For How Long DRE Gloss will Attract Investors ? Find out via this report



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