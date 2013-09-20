Volatile Stocks to Watch - Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY).



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) ended higher +1.33% and complete the day at $1.52. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 341,498. After opening at $1.49, the stock hit as high as $1.52. However, it traded between $0.25 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



Media Analytics Corporation, formerly FanSport, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to provide software solutions to deliver social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts



For How Long MEDA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) closed yesterday at $1.58, a +3.95% increase. Around 244,460 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 221,859 shares. The company is now valued at around $85.65 million.



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



For How Long DDXS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) moved +2.50 percent higher at $0.123 and traded between $0.12 and $0.12 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.6%, which stands at -1.76% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -41.43%.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives



For How Long APDN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares fall, losing -4.33 percent to close at $23.89. The stock is up around 31.12% this year and 40.78% for the last 12 months. Around 120,790 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 132,614 shares.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments and savings-related products, such as variable life and variable Annuity products



Will AXAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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