Volatile Stocks to Watch - Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY), Umax Group Corp (OTCBB:UMAX), Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY), Umax Group Corp (OTCBB:UMAX), Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY)



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) opened its shares at the price of $10.06 for the day. Its closing price was $10.18after declining -1.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 26,097.00 shares. Newcrest Mining, Ltd. is an Australia-based company that is engaged in the exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate. The Companys operating segments include Cadia Valley, New South Wales, Australia; Telfer, Western Australia; Cracow Joint venture and Mt Rawdon.



Has NCMGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY) decline -2.65% to close at $12.86 with the total traded volume of 85,022.00 shares, more than average volume of 32,539.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.76- $20.36, while its day lowest price was $12.76 and it hit its day highest price at $12.99. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ OAO (Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel OJSC or MMC Norilsk Nickel OJSC) is a Russia-based company engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining and sale of base and precious metals. The Company is a producer of nickel and palladium and a producer of platinum and copper.



What NILSY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Umax Group Corp (OTCBB:UMAX) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 64,605.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 40,990.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $1.45 - $2.87, while its day lowest price was $1.76 and it hit its day highest price at $2.48. UMAX total market capitalization is $185.44 million. Umax Group Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses to develop and distribute its product to the arcade and entertainment industry. It has developed its business plan. On April 25, 2011, Umax Group Corp. had executed an Exclusive Distribution Contract with GEO, manufacturing company.



Can Investors Bet on UMAX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY) started its trading session with the price of $24.04 and closed at $24.18 after gain +0.37%. REPYY stocks traded with total volume of 23,814.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 30,797.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 17.24 -$24.34. Repsol SA is a Spain-based company active in the oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.



Will REPYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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