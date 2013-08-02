Volatile Stocks to Watch - Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE), DHS Holding Co (OTCMKTS:DHSM), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE), DHS Holding Co (OTCMKTS:DHSM), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY)



Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) ended its day with the gain of +0.23 and closed at the price of $1.90 after opening at $1.90. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 10,967.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 4,900.00 shares. Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited (Ninetowns), is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China.



DHS Holding Co (OTCMKTS:DHSM) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 41.65M shares, as compared to its average volume of 28.08M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0013 for the day and its closing price was $0.0012 after decine -7.69%. DHS Holding, Co., formerly International Merchant Advisors, Inc., serves the business growth requirements of international public companies by providing strategic advisory services relating to corporate growth, capital raising strategies, organizational restructuring and turnaround execution services.



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) traded with volume of 155,775.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 283,433.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.95 and closed at $1.92 by scoring -0.52%. Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) stock traded with total volume of 16,133.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 15,331.00 shares. MITEY started its trading session with the price of $26.40 and closed at $26.44 after gain +3.69%. Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited is a real estate company. Building segment engages in the development, leasing and management of buildings, the operation of parking lots and the heat supply business.



