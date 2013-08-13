Volatile Stocks to Watch - Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) decline -5.71% to closed at the price of $0.0033 after opening at $4.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.60M shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.45M shares. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



For How Long PMCM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD) traded with volume of 1.62M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 506,114.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.14 and closed at $0.153 by scoring +5.90%. AID, Inc. provides brand-related services to businesses and celebrity clients in the entertainment industry, as well as charitable organizations.



Why Should Investors Buy PAYD After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) stock traded with total volume of 1.60M shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.45M shares. FMCKJ started its trading session with the price of $4.69 and closed at $4.70 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments.



Will FMCKJ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 222,693.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 288,202.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $3.07 for the day and its closing price was $3.05 after gain +0.66%. Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN) is a Netherlands-based telecommunications and information and communication technology (ICT) service provider. It consists of segments, such as Consumer, which provides fixed and mobile telephony, Internet and television; Business, which offers to corporate customers services, such as telephony, Internet, workspace management and data center services; Corporate Market



Will KKPNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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