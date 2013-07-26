Volatile Stocks to Watch - South American Gold Corp, SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG, Paid, Inc., Cubic Energy, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: South American Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SAGD), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG (OTCMKTS:SIMH), Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD), Cubic Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNR)



South American Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SAGD) gained volume of 1.99 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10.82 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0008- $0.0124 and the day range was $0.0011 - $0.0014, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.0014, and its recent trading price was $0.0011. The stock showed a negative performance of -15.38% in its trading session. South American Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in North and South America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kon Tum gold claim located in Vietnam.



In the recent trading session, SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG (OTCMKTS:SIMH) traded 1,800 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8,951 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.80 - $3.95. The stock was a bull and advanced 1.99%, while its trading price stayed at $2.05. The market capitalization of the stock remained 42.14 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 23.49 %. Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells a line of non-contact infrared thermometers principally for consumer and pet home health care. The company offers its products for children and pet dogs, as well as for professional markets. Sanomedics International Holdings markets its products under Sanomedics and ThermoPet brand names in North, Central, and South Americas.



Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD) volume of the stock was 276,100 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 387,418 shares. The stock boosted 3.45% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.120. PAID, Inc. focuses on providing brand-related services to businesses and celebrity clients in the entertainment industry, and charitable organizations. The company?s brand management, brand marketing, social media marketing, and product design and merchandising, as well as Website design, development, and hosting services help its clients in growing their customer base in size, loyalty, and revenue generation.



Cubic Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNR) traded with volume of 77,228 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 167,030 shares. The stock grew 6.67% and was recently trading at $0.320. The market capitalization of the stock remained 24.71 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.87. Cubic Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Louisiana. The company?s Texas properties are located in Eastland and Callahan Counties; and Louisiana properties are situated in Caddo Parish and Desoto Parish. As of June 30, 2012, its total proved reserves were 33,787,203 Mcf of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

