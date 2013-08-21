Volatile Stocks to Watch - Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL)



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.12% and closed at $29.82 after gaining total volume of 5.08 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $29.79. So far, the company’s stock is down -0.93% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 20.78%. Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a mobile communications company operating across the globe providing a range of communications services. It offers a range of products and services, including voice, messaging, data and fixed-line solutions and devices to assist customers in meeting their total communications needs.



What was the Moving Force behind VOD On Bullish Run?Read This Research Report on VOD



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported the gain of 5.20% and closed at $ 273.29with the total traded volume of 4.03 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 262.93. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 16.10 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $53.05 - $273.54, while during last trade its minimum price was $262.50 and it gained its highest price of $273.54. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 8.13% Netflix, Inc. (Netflix), incorporated on August 29, 1997, is an Internet subscription service streaming television shows and movies. The Company’s subscribers can watch unlimited television shows and movies streamed over the Internet to their televisions, computers and mobile devices, and in the United States, subscribers can also receive digital versatile discs (DVDs) delivered to their homes. The Company operates in three segments.



For How Long NFLX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 1.68% and closed at the price of $23.00 after opening at $22.59. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.08 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.51 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $22.29, while it touched its highest price for the day at $23.01. HOLX beta value stands at 1.21 points. Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products to serving the healthcare needs of women.



For How Long HOLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) reported the drop of -0.72%, to close at $35.73, with the overall traded volume of 4.05 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 14.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.24 and $37.47 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.07. Its introductory price for the day was $35.99. Mylan Inc. (Mylan) is a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Mylan has two segments:Generics and Specialty.



Will MYL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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