Volatility in Raw Material Prices Anticipated to Hamper Superabsorbent Polymer Market

Albany NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has recently published a study on the global superabsorbent polymers market and projected the market to rise at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period from 2014 to 2020. The market is expected to increase from a total value of US$6.06 bn in 2013 to an estimated value of US$8.78 bn by the end of the forecast period.The research report, titled "Superabsorbent Polymers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 - 2020," further states that in terms of volume, this market was valued at 1,861.8 KT in 2013.



Superabsorbent polymers can be defined as the polymers that can absorb as well as retain a large amount of liquid. These polymers are controlled by degree of cross-linkers, used to convert the liquid into the gel. The ability of a superabsorbent polymer to absorb the aqueous solution depends on its ionic concentration. In distilled water, it can absorb up to 300 times its weight, whereas, in saline water, its porosity can drop to 50 times its weight.



The global superabsorbent polymers market has gained significant impetus from the rising demand for disposable baby diapers. The market is also gaining impetus from the increasing demand for sanitary pads due to the growing awareness regarding personal hygiene. However, the volatility in the raw material prices is likely to limit the growth of this market over the forecast period, notes the study.



In this report, the global market for superabsorbent polymers has been studied on three fronts: its regional distribution, the application of superabsorbent polymers, and the products available in this market.



Regionally, the report segments the global superabsorbent polymers market into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America led the overall market in 2013. However, analysts expect this regional market to experience moderate growth in the coming years, and consequently, lose its ground to other regional markets.



In 2013, Europe acquired the second position in the global superabsorbent polymers market with a share of 25%. In terms of volume, the regional market stood at 501.6 KT that year. The Europe superabsorbent polymers market is also anticipated to report a sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the maturation in the market for feminine hygiene products as well as baby diapers in this region.



The research report further discusses the performance of the superabsorbent polymers market in Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. According to the study, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific superabsorbent polymers market is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.40% and the Rest of the World market is projected to post the second-fastest growth among all regional markets.



Based on the product, the market has been classified into polyacrylamide copolymer, sodium polyacrylate, and other polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol copolymer and ethylene-maleic anhydride copolymer. Application-wise, the market has been categorized into baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, adult incontinence products, and other products used in paper packaging, agriculture, and medical industry in this report.



BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Group, Bayer AG, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SDP Global Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Sinopec Group are the major international producers of superabsorbent polymers, mentioned in this market study.