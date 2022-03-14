Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) Investor Notice: New Deadline in Lawsuit on March 15, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a new deadline is coming up on March 15, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).



Investors who purchased shares of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 15, 2022. OTC: VWAGY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) common shares between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the name "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Company's U.S. subsidiary, that the Company and its spokespeople purposefully misled reporters, even after the reporters' inquiries about whether the name change was an April Fool's joke, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



