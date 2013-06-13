Forthcoming Volkswagen Becomes the New Buzz in Town, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- The 2013 edition of Volkswagen Beetle was one of the stars at the Auto Expo 2012 that was successful in exciting majority of the audience.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the latest edition of the third generation Beetle will be much longer and wider than the outgoing model of previous Beetle as the forthcoming model has been built on the much famed Golf platform by Volkswagen.



The most interesting feature in the upcoming Volkswagen Beetle is going to be that of its radical style factor. The latest edition of Volkswagen Beetle has managed to attain a completely new look that looks totally different from the previous edition.



Gaadi.com also feels that on the first sight of Volkswagen Beetle, the car buyers will be able to notice that the two seater hatchback exhibits a much lower profile and a longer front bonnet. Also, the front windscreen in the new Volkswagen Beetle has been shifted further back.



Other than the muscular appearance, the all new Beetle will be seen sporting bi-xenon headlights along with LED daytime running lights on the exteriors. On the contrary, the attractive interiors will be seen incorporated with a high end entertainment structure that will be equipped with a DVD player, a 6.5-inch touch screen, voice control, a 30 GB hard drive and a SD card slot.



The research team at Gaadi.com observes that performance-wise, the all new Beetle will exhibit a 2.0L diesel powered engine that will be paired with a direct shift gearbox and will be seen generating a peak power of 140 PS. The all new Beetle is being much anticipated to arrive in the third quarter of 2013 tagged in the price range of 20 lacs to 25 lacs in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Volkswagen Beetle can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



