India Awaits the Arrival of Volkswagen Jetta Turbo Hybrid, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that catering to the needs of a more fuel efficient car, Volkswagen has recently launched what is popularly known as the all new Jetta Turbo Hybrid.



Gaadi.com has revealed that along the existing Jetta TDI Clean Diesel, Volkswagen rolled out the Jetta Turbo Hybrid that would serve as an alternative to cut down the fuel bills for the US buyers and also help Volkswagen to tap a new market in the hybrid segment. It further reports that being in competition with the hybrids of Ford and Honda Civic, Volkswagen has set the all new Jetta hybrid away from the crowd with the Turbo factor and this loaded model is priced at a base range of $31,975,



The research team of Gaadi.com claims that as per Volkswagen, Jetta Turbo Hybrid will exhibit a 1.4 litre direct injected and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine which when paired to a 27 horsepower electrical motor powered by 220 Volts and 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, averages up to 150 HP and 184 pound-feet of torque.



The all new Volkswagen Jetta Turbo Hybrid also features seven-speed dual-clutch transmission along with a gearbox that matches the quality of a Porsche. Apart from the independent rear suspension setup, Jetta Hybrid is also designed in order to provide a lot of grip on the road and it certainly lives up to the technical expectations.



As per the information disseminated from the company sources, a base Jetta hybrid features a Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone climate control and is mounted on 15-inch alloy wheels. However, SEL Premium hybrid, the upgraded version features keyless entry and start, moon roof, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels and a Fender stereo system. India being an upcoming car market, is eagerly awaiting the Volkswagen Jetta’s hybrid variant.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



