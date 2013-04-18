Volkswagen to Launch Cross Polo in India by the End of This Year Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that as per The Hindu, Volkswagen is likely to introduce three cars this year to the Indian car market including Cross polo, the compact SUV version of Polo.



Gaadi.com has revealed that as per company sources, the new compact SUV version have much more ground clearance than the current version of the Polo. The car has a silver diffuser at the rear and run on 17-inch alloy wheels. The wheels are of Budapest style in 5-spoke design with size 215/40 tyres. The car has stylish black matte plastic moulding around the wheel arches, bumpers, and side sills. This gives a tough sporty look to its side profile. Its tailgate mounted spare wheel gives it a classic SUV look. The Indian version will have 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine.



The research team of Gaadi.com claims that the increased height of 15mm than the existing polo model gives it a rugged sporty look and the black plastic moulding protect the car from unnecessary dents and scratches. The car has dual headlights too with standard daytime running lights. A unique characteristic of the car is silver anodized roof rails. They are put up not just for decorative purposes but for mounting boxes upto 75Kg in weight.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Volkswagen Cross Polo or Cross Up can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



