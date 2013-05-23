Volkswagen Polo GT Serves Indian Market as a Brand New Treat, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Launched in the month of April 2013, Volkswagen, the Europe’s largest auto maker took much pride in its TSI version of Polo in India.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that being the leader in terms of advanced technology and innovation, Volkswagen once again raised the bar of hatchback segment post launching the all new Polo GT TSI with a price tag of feasible and affordable 7.99 lacs.



Gaadi.com also perceives that being equipped with three-cylinder 1.2L TSI petrol based engine, the brand new Polo GT is expected to generate a peak power of 105 PS along with a peak torque of 175 Nm when paired to an incredible seven speed DSG gearbox.



As far as the mileage is concerned, the latest edition of Volkswagen Polo GT will generate 17.2 kmpl as tested by Automotive Research Association of India. Apart from this, Polo GT possesses the potential to go from 0 to 100 kms within the time span of about 9.7 seconds.



Hence, generating an incredible power which is much more than any other small cars in India when compared, Volkswagen Polo GT has eventually earned the tag of being the most powerful vehicle belonging to the hatchback segment in the Indian market at present.



Though the price may look a bit expensive than the price tag of the outgoing model, the incorporated features and the present performance oriented model of Polo GT is worth every penny that the future owners or potential buyers may consider to splash on this model.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Volkswagen Polo GT can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

