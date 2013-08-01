Volkswagen Vento Modified to Participate in the Race, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The car was unveiled in the recently held JK Tyres Racing weekend. The modified Vento participated in the race and safely secured the second position in Race 2 of the Indian Touring Cars Category, reports The Asian Age.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that the modified Vento incorporated a 1.6 liter engine, modified twin overhead cam, remapped ECU and data logger. The car churns out a maximum power of 180hp and is adorned 6-speed transmission.



The research team at Gaadi.com also feels that the modified Vento is expected to succeed immensely in the coming years. Industry experts of the Gaadi.com team also noticed the changes in the suspension and framework of the car. The suspension system is believed to be supplied by KW suspension, the eminent suppliers of the suspensions in the World Touring Car Championship.



Boot, fenders, bonnet and the doors have been slightly modified for the better look and competence of the Volkswagen Vento. According to reports, the weight of the car has also been reduced. The car weighs a striking 900kgs, which is 220 kgs less than the stock version.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of modified Volkswagen Vento can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



