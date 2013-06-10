Volkswagen Vento Facelift Expected to Be Launched by Mid-2013, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The Polo based sedan of Volkswagen Vento has successfully been able to fetch a decent figure in terms of sales ever since the car has been launched in the Indian market.



Post the changes received in late 2012, the 2013 edition of face-lifted Vento is expected to arrive with incorporated of a host of changes.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that after getting new set of headlights previously, the latest edition of the face-lifted Volkswagen Vento will be seen exhibiting a remodeled fascia and double-barrel headlights along with revised bumpers and fresh taillights.



The new Volkswagen Vento features a wheel base of 2552 mm along with which it also measures 4384 mm, 1699 mm and 1466 mm in terms of length, width and height respectively. Other than this, 2013 edition of Vento displays a 168 mm of ground clearance along with 454L of roomy boot space.



Gaadi.com also perceives that as far as the performance is concerned, Volkswagen Vento will be seen displaying 1.6L diesel powered engine that will generate a maximum power of 105 PS along with a peak torque of 250 Nm when paired with five-speed manual transmission.



Knowing that the festive season is considered to be more auspicious than any other occasions in India, Volkswagen has intentionally planned a big launch for Vento Facelift around the time of Diwali. Expected to roll out around August 2013, the all new Vento will hit the Indian roads with a price tag of 7 lacs to 11 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Chevrolet Trax can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Volkswagen-Vento to know more about Volkswagen Vento at Gaadi.com