Volt Consulting Group Offers Hybrid Sourcing Managed Services Program to Businesses Across the Globe

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- Volt Consulting Group, a reputable recruitment organisation in the UK, offers hybrid sourcing managed services program (MSP) to ensure clients use an effective supplier management model. The workforce solution combines the best parts most suited to your contingent workforce management needs to provide a fully tailored hybrid solution. The increasingly popular program continues to flex and evolve and provides the level of unique adaptation that more businesses are seeking. The solution enables clients to re-imagine their talent supply chain to deliver the right talent, at the right time and cost, regardless of source.



They offer full visibility and control of your contingent workforce and suppliers including all temporary workers, contractors, consultants and resources. Through their program, they manage all parts of the flexible workforce at organisations using a large number of contingent workers. They help clients navigate the ever-changing contingent worker landscape using talent pooling and skills pipelining to ensure talent supply. Businesses looking to implement a hybrid sourcing managed services program can go to Volt Consulting Group's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "This program leverages Volt's sourcing expertise to ensure your organisation is using the most effective supplier management model to address your business needs, including master vendor, preferred supplier model, niche suppliers, and other sourcing strategies. Volt's data warehouse leverages more than three million candidate submittals across multiple industries and geographies to provide current, relevant information for rate benchmarking, spend analysis, key performance indicators, forecasting, and more."



Volt Consulting Group is one of the most well-renowned recruitment process outsourcing companies across the globe. This renowned recruitment outsourcing company has had the privilege to serve thousands of businesses and organisations with their expertise, ranging from small and medium sized businesses to big multinational corporations. In addition to the hybrid sourcing managed services provider program, the company also provides other solutions including recruitment process outsourcing and a total talent management programme.



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year track record of helping organisations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from their headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, gives clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



