Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- A reputed recruitment service provider, Volt Consulting Group offers managed services provider (MSP) programs to help businesses control costs and mitigate risks. The company identifies, curates, and manages a pool of qualified independent workers to meet help clients' operational needs. Applying a project management mindset, the company monitors and manages work quality, the scope of delivery, milestones, targets, budget compliance, and stakeholder satisfaction. Volt Consulting Group's proven workforce management solutions and talent acquisition strategies can help to hire managers get faster access to the most qualified candidates for the role.



The company applies for the programs in two models, vendor neutral MSP program and hybrid sourcing model. Vendor neutral MSP program is a comprehensive solution that is designed specifically according to a clients' business where the agency acts as a single point of contact for clients' internal teams and manages supplier selection and management, rate negotiation and compliance. The hybrid sourcing model leverages Volt's expertise and years of experience in the field to clients' address business needs, including master vendor, preferred supplier model, niche suppliers, and other sourcing strategies.



Volt Consulting Group is one of the most well-renowned recruitment process outsourcing companies in the UK. The company has had the privilege of providing thousands of businesses and organisations with their expertise, ranging from small and medium sized businesses to large multinational corporations. In addition to managed services provider programs, the company also provides other solutions including recruitment process outsourcing and a total talent management programme.



Talking about their managed services provider, a representative from the company stated, "Volt's Managed Services Provider (MSP) programs provide the tools, insights, and expertise your organization needs to improve talent quality, reduce risk, and control costs across your entire contingent program. Our proven workforce management and talent acquisition strategies add value for stakeholders company-wide. Most MSP programs are designed to manage staffing suppliers, yet only a third of most companies' contingent workers are supplied by staffing companies."



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organisations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, gives clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



