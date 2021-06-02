Volt Consulting Group Offers Managed Services Provider (MSP) Programs to Help Businesses Improve Their Talent Quality and Reduce Risk

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- As a reputed recruitment service provider, Volt Consulting Group offers managed services provider (MSP) programs to help find talented and best quality specialised candidates. Their workforce management systems and talent acquisition strategies can help hiring teams get better access to the most talented individuals for the role. Volt's managed services provider (MSP) programs not just focus on handling staffing suppliers but also takes care of minute details such as work quality, targets, budget compliance, the scope of delivery, milestones, and foremost, stakeholder satisfaction. Their MSP programs are available in two models: hybrid sourcing model and vendor neutral MSP program.



Vendor neutral MSP program has been particularly designed according to customers' business. The hybrid sourcing model leverages upon the company's years of experience in the respective field. In comparison to the vendor neutral MSP program, the firm acts as a single point of contact for internal teams whereas the hybrid sourcing model addresses business requirements consisting of a master vendor, preferred supplier model, etc. It also comes with certain benefits like low cost, minimized downtime, data compliance, focusing on core objectives, scalability, and 24*7 customer support.



Talking about their managed service provider programs, a representative from Volt Consulting Group stated, "Freelance and independent contractors represent roughly one-third of the available contingent workforce globally, and they present companies with unique sourcing challenges. Volt applies our extensive talent network and supplier partnerships to identify, curate, and manage a pool of qualified independent workers tailored to your operational requirements. With Volt's MSP programs, you can get the talent quality you seek, at the appropriate rate, on the timeline you need."



Volt Consulting Group is one of the leading recruitment process outsourcing companies offering excellent RPO services ensuring continuous success for clients. From small level start-ups to high level organisations, they manage all recruitment tasks for different types of businesses. They have a large base of clients based across the UK, with the firm providing long term strategic benefits to their clients resulting from their consistent and cost effective recruitment process outsourcing solutions. Other than offering managed service provider (MSP) programs, the company also offers recruitment process outsourcing and total talent management solutions.



Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organizations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, give clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



