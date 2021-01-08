Volt Consulting Group Offers Total Talent Management Solution Ensuring Complete Visibility Across the Recruitment Process

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- As a respected recruitment advisor, Volt Consulting Group offers Total Talent Management (TTM) solutions to different businesses across the world. With the combination of their MSP programs and RPO services, Volt's TTM services offer complete control of recruiting, screening, onboarding and offboarding, supplier qualification and management, compliance as well as other important areas of the workforce management process. For recruiting both permanent and contingent workers, TTM is the perfect solution for improving the quality of talent, less risk, and managing recruiting costs across the organisation. Their solutions help businesses find the top talent, for the correct job, at the perfect time.



When asked about their Total Talent Management (TTM) solution, a representative from the company stated, "Volt's Total Talent Management (TTM) solution delivers talent acquisition expertise across your entire workforce, including hourly and salaried employees, contingent workers, and statement of work providers. Volt's TTM team integrates your people, processes, and technology while collaborating with your stakeholders to improve your efficiency and results throughout the recruiting lifecycle."



Volt Consulting Group is one of the leading providers of workforce management solutions, providing top class services at the most competitive prices. Their talent acquisition strategies comprise social media recruiting, multi-channel sourcing, talent pool development, candidate screening & assessments, market analysis, and more. Their services are rendered by a team of experts with many years of experience in the recruitment industry. Their solutions have been designed in a manner to fill specialised positions, respond to peak labour demands, and gain visibility of what is prior for the concerned business. From small to large multinational corporations, the recruitment company has catered various businesses with their expertise in the field.



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organizations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, give clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



For more information, please visit - http://www.voltconsultinggroup.com/



Contact Details



The U.S. and Global Corporate Headquarters

50 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.,

Ste. 206

Uniondale, NY 11553

Tel: +1 (516) 228-6700

info@voltconsultinggroup.com



Europe and Asia Headquarters

Volt House

3 Chapel Road

Redhill

Surrey, RH1 1QD

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 0 1737 774100

info@voltconsultinggroup.com