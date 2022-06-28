Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- A well-renowned global talent consulting agency, Volt Consulting Group offers total talent management (TTM) solution to improve efficiency and results throughout the recruiting lifecycle. They help businesses transform the way they source, manage and develop their workforces to ensure that they have the right talent today, and for the future. Their solution allows businesses to use a single outsourcing partner for both permanent and contingent recruitment needs, especially as organisations evolve to an increasingly blended workforce model post-Covid.



Their solution maximises the efficiency of your sourcing efforts, as talent pools of permanent and contingent talent are becoming interchangeable. Providing flexibility and scalability, the solution allows businesses to increase their recruiting effort up or down as the need arises. Managing all forms of recruitment control, consistency, visibility, stakeholder engagement and hiring experience, their solution supports the globalisation of recruitment programmes today. Businesses looking to recruit top talent across various sectors can go to Volt Consulting Group's website for more information.



A representative from Volt Consulting Group stated, "Volt's Total Talent Management (TTM) solution delivers talent acquisition expertise across your entire workforce, including hourly and salaried employees, contingent workers, and statement of work providers. The solution combines the power of Volt's managed services provider (MSP) programs and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services to give you complete visibility and control of all of your recruiting, screening, supplier qualification and management, onboarding/offboarding, compliance, and other key aspects of workforce management process."



Volt Consulting Group is one of the best workforce solution providers in the UK providing exceptional solutions at the most reasonable price. Their total management solutions are designed to help businesses for improving talent quality, reduce risk, and control recruiting costs across the entire organisation. Volt Consulting is one of the best talent management companies that specialises in the methodology and processes involved in effective recruitment and the deployment of employees to meet the organisation's objectives.



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year track record of helping organisations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from their headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, gives clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



