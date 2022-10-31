Volt Consulting Group Offers Total Talent Management (TTM) Solutions Providing Businesses with Complete Visibility of the Recruitment Process

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Volt Consulting Group, a respected recruitment advisor in the UK, offers total talent management (TTM) solutions to provide businesses with complete visibility of the recruitment process. They help companies identify, attract, select, and retain suitable candidates by providing candidate sourcing, applicant tracking, and talent acquisition tools. Their team works with organizations to find the solution best suited to their needs and act as a single provider for all their talent needs, regardless of work patterns. Their service cuts through the jargon and provides clear advice on choosing the right talent.



To ensure businesses always have access to the right skills at the right time and price, regardless of source or worker classification, they help businesses move from managing contractors and freelancers to optimizing and leveraging them deliberately. Combing their expertise in optimizing both permanent and contingent workforce, they are uniquely placed to help you realize your total talent vision. Whether you need one permanent hire or hundreds of temps, Volt Consulting Group can offer a single solution to cater to your requirements.



A representative from the company stated, "Volt's Total Talent Management (TTM) solution delivers talent acquisition expertise across your entire workforce, including hourly and salaried employees, contingent workers, and statement of work providers. TTM combines the power of Volt's managed services provider (MSP) programs and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services to give you complete visibility and control of all of your recruiting, screening, compliance, supplier qualification and management, onboarding/offboarding, and other key aspects of your workforce management process. We collaborate with your stakeholders to improve your efficiency and results throughout the recruiting lifecycle."



Volt Consulting Group is one of the leading providers of workforce management solutions, providing top-class services at the most competitive prices. Their talent acquisition strategies comprise multi-channel sourcing, market analysis, talent pool development, candidate screening & assessments, social media recruiting, and more. Their services are rendered by a team of experts with many years of experience in the recruitment industry.



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year track record of helping organisations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from their headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, gives clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



