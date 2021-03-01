Volt Consulting Group Provides Recruitment Services to Find the Perfect Candidates for Their Open Positions

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Volt Consulting Group, one of the leading recruitment services providers, offers recruitment services to help businesses hire suitable candidates to fill their vacancies. Their team works closely with every one of their clients to know their business requirements, values, and long-term goals. Volt Consulting's experts assist clients across a wide spectrum of sectors including PR & marketing, administration, legal, IT, sales, and many more. Their team employs different techniques like social media recruiting, candidate screening & assessments, multi-channel sourcing, market analysis and talent pool development to recruit the best candidates. Volt's recruitment services can have a plethora of benefits including a faster hiring process, increased productivity, improved talent quality, great savings on time, and bridges the gap between the company and the contractor.



Over the years, Volt Consulting Group has shared their expertise to several of the world's most reputed organisations. They have gained a massive customer base across London for their unrivalled commitment to searching for the best individuals in the needed period. Volt specialise in the recruitment of talented & qualified candidates for both permanent and temporary positions. Moreover, they ensure that the individuals hired by them are proficient in their respective fields, in turn guaranteeing that they are the correct hire for the position they obtain.



When questioned about their recruitment services, a representative from the company stated, "From the end-to-end administration of your contingent and permanent workforce, to in-depth analytics that reveal where your company is performing well and where improvements can be made, Volt Collaborates with your internal team and service providers to improve efficiency, control costs, and drive better results from your workforce spend."



A well-known recruitment advisor, Volt Consulting Group offers recruitment services to businesses of all sizes, ranging from small and medium enterprises to large, blue chip companies. Besides offering recruitment services to businesses, Volt Consulting's team also works with individuals to find job opportunities suitable to them, providing constructive criticism on how to enhance their CV and make themselves stand out to employers. Those looking to get hired by top companies in their respective field can contact the team at Volt Consulting Group for more information.



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organisations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, give clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



For more information, please visit - http://www.voltconsultinggroup.com/



Contact Details



The U.S. and Global Corporate Headquarters

50 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.,

Ste. 206

Uniondale, NY 11553

Tel: +1 (516) 228-6700

info@voltconsultinggroup.com



Europe and Asia Headquarters

Volt House

3 Chapel Road

Redhill

Surrey, RH1 1QD

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 0 1737 774100

info@voltconsultinggroup.com