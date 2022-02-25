Volt Consulting Group Provides Total Talent Management Solutions to Help Businesses in Acquiring, Retaining and Managing Talent

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- A leading recruitment consultancy in the UK, Volt Consulting Group offers total talent management solutions to help businesses acquire, retain, and manage talent. The company builds and administers a talent pool for businesses on their behalf, as a vendor neutral third party, void of any staffing objectives or incentives. They offer clients a multifaceted talent management strategy that brings visibility via analytics and reporting. Assisting clients in managing costs in the context of current market rates, can help mitigate the risk of misclassification and co-employment of your contingent workforce.



Their services help your workforce adapt, evolve, and win by working more effectively within it. Their management solution allows businesses to break down boundaries between their permanent and non-permanent workforces, allowing employers to focus on an employee's worth to the company rather than their employment status. Their staff of seasoned recruitment and talent management consultants is better suited to make strategic hiring decisions from a variety of sources. Businesses looking for total talent management solutions can check out Volt Consulting Group for more information.



Talking about their total talent management, a representative from the company stated, "Volt's Total Talent Management (TTM) solution delivers talent acquisition expertise across your entire workforce, including hourly and salaried employees, contingent workers, and statement of work providers. TTM combines the power of Volt's managed services provider (MSP) programs and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services to give you complete visibility and control of all of your recruiting, screening, onboarding/offboarding, compliance, supplier qualification and management and other key aspects of your workforce management process."



Volt Consulting Group is one of the most prominent recruitment process outsourcing firms in the UK that provides quality solutions and services at affordable pricing. Multi-channel sourcing, social media recruiting, market analysis, talent pool creation, candidate screening and assessments, and more are among their talent acquisition approaches and strategies. Their team of highly experienced and talented experts with years of experience working in the recruitment market provides all of the solutions and services.



Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organisations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from their headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, gives clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



