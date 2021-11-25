Volt Consulting Group Provides Total Talent Management Solutions to Help Organizations Achieve Their Strategic Business Objectives

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2021 -- Volt Consulting Group, a leading recruitment consultancy, provides total talent management (TTM) solutions to companies all around the world. Volt's entire management solution allows businesses to break down boundaries between their permanent and non-permanent workforces, allowing employers to focus on an employee's worth to the company rather than their employment status; whether permanent or contingent. This service assists organisations in finding the best candidate for roles of all levels. Their staff of seasoned recruitment and talent management consultants are better suited to make strategic hiring decisions from a variety of sources.



Volt's talent management combines the capability of managed services provider (MSP) programmes with recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services to provide companies with complete visibility and control over their workforce management process. To summarise, Volt's TTM works with your personnel, processes, and technology while also partnering with stakeholders to increase business efficiency and results. Volt's TTM might be the right option for boosting workforce quality, minimising risk, and limiting recruiting expenses if your company hires both contingent and permanent workers.



Talking more about their TTM solutions, a representative of the company stated, "How you acquire, retain, and manage talent is a critical factor in forecasting the growth of your business, yet many organizations lack a cohesive method of aligning both their permanent and contingent workforce management to their overall business strategies. Volt's Total Talent Management (TTM) solution delivers talent acquisition expertise across your entire workforce, including hourly and salaried employees, contingent workers, and statement of work providers."



Volt Consulting Group is a prominent recruitment process outsourcing firm that provides quality solutions and services at affordable pricing. Multi-channel sourcing, social media recruiting, market analysis, talent pool creation, candidate screening and assessments, and more are among their talent acquisition approaches and strategies. Their team of highly experienced and talented experts with years of experience working in the recruitment market provides all of the solutions and services.



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organisations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, gives clients greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



For more information, please visit - http://www.voltconsultinggroup.com/



Contact Details



The U.S. and Global Corporate Headquarters

50 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.,

Ste. 206

Uniondale, NY 11553

Tel: +1 (516) 228-6700

info@voltconsultinggroup.com



Europe and Asia Headquarters

Volt House

3 Chapel Road

Redhill

Surrey, RH1 1QD

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 0 1737 774100

info@voltconsultinggroup.com