A well-renowned provider of high-quality staffing solutions across Europe, Volt EU offers specialized IT recruitment services to help businesses meet their hiring needs. The company uses leading job portals, social networking sites, and automated recruitment database management tools to help their clients find highly talented and experienced candidates. The company can find candidates for the executive to senior level roles across all aspects of IT, including web development, infrastructure, project management, data analysis, data governance, architecture, and others.



With its unmatched industry standards and advanced technology, the company can find candidates for the executive to senior level roles across all aspects of IT. They provide recruitment solutions for all sectors of the IT industry including cloud transformation, robotic process automation, AI, infrastructure, networks, application development and various others. With many years of experience in IT recruitment, they know how to find the right candidates for a permanent and temporary position in IT.



Volt EU is one of the leading recruitment agencies in the UK and has been actively operating in the industry for years. Their recruiters leverage Volt's proprietary recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online talent communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented people and gain crucial referrals. In addition to recruitment services for the IT industry, the company also offers recruitment services for clients and other industries such as IT and engineering & manufacturing.



Talking further about their specialized IT recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "IT is possibly the most dynamic and fastest-moving industry sector at the moment. The pace of technological change is almost daunting, and it impacts not just the IT sector but across almost every other industry as companies from start-ups to multinational corporations scramble to gain the advantage by digitising their business strategy."



About Volt Europe

Volt's EU business is wholly owned by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. a global company with operations in over 110 offices covering Europe, the Americas and Asia. Generating annual revenues over $1.5 billion, the company delivers best in class Talent, Technology and consulting services to its customers. Volt first traded in Europe in 1978, initially delivering temporary and permanent IT recruitment solutions to clients in the UK. The company has since enjoyed significant growth in both the range and geographical scope of its services, and now has European bases in Belgium, France and the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.volt.eu.com/