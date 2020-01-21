Volt EU Offers Specialized IT Recruitment Services to Help Information Technology Businesses Fill Their Hiring Needs More Efficiently

Redhill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- A well-renowned provider of high-quality staffing solutions across Europe, Volt EU offers specialized IT recruitment services to help information technology businesses fill their hiring needs more quickly and successfully. The company uses leading job portals, social networking sites, and automated recruitment database management tools to help their clients find highly talented and experienced candidates. With its unmatched industry standards and advanced technology, the company can find candidates for executive to senior level roles across all aspects of IT.



They provide recruitment solutions for all sectors of the IT industry including cloud transformation, robotic process automation, AI, infrastructure, networks, application development and various others. With many years of experience in IT recruitment, they know how to find the right candidates for permanent and temporary position in the IT companies.



Volt EU is one of the leading recruitment agencies in the UK and has been actively operating in the industry for years. Their recruiters leverage Volt's proprietary recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online talent communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented people and gain crucial referrals. In addition to recruitment services for the IT industry, the company also offers recruitment services for clients and other industries such as IT and engineering & manufacturing.



Talking about their IT recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "If you have a background in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity or Digital Transformation, or you're looking to fill gaps in those fields, talk to us. We have specialist teams dedicated to technical skills and business-specific applications areas, sourcing the best IT candidates at all levels for some of the most prestigious companies across Europe."



About Volt Europe

Volt's EU business is wholly owned by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. a global company with operations in over 110 offices covering Europe, the Americas and Asia. Generating annual revenues over $1.5 billion, the company delivers best in class Talent, Technology and consulting services to its customers. Volt first traded in Europe in 1978, initially delivering temporary and permanent IT recruitment solutions to clients in the UK. The company has since enjoyed significant growth in both the range and geographical scope of its services, and now has European bases in Belgium, France and the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.volt.eu.com/