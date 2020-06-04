Volt Europe Aims at Taking Businesses Forward with Their Excellent Recruitment Solutions

Redhill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Volt Europe, one of the leading recruitment companies in the UK, offers best in class recruitment solutions and services to businesses of all sizes, from small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Through their recruitment solutions, entrepreneurs can move their business forward and grow it rapidly, whilst achieving success in the long run. Their team of highly skilled and talented professionals has years of experience recruiting top talents for contractual, temporary and permanent job roles.



The name setting new benchmarks in the recruitment process outsourcing industry, Volt Europe specialises in hiring candidates for varied roles in IT, engineering, life sciences, telecommunications, and professional services industries. Their professionals utilise innovative sourcing strategies to consistently maintain data of both active and passive candidates that helps them find the right people for the right job. All of the recruitment solutions are focused on saving time and costs of businesses largely.



The interesting thing about Volt Europe is that rather than following the conventional recruitment methods, their professionals concentrate on finding the innovative techniques for recruiting the most suitable candidate. With their proven workforce management expertise and unsurpassed understanding of local and regional markets, they have helped many clients take a competitive edge in the industry.



One of the representatives of Volt Europe stated, "As a proven supplier of high quality staff across Europe since 1978, Volt offers clients a flexible portfolio of services underpinned by ISO 9001 quality business processes, and delivered by talented, experienced consultants who add value through a thorough understanding of their specialist markets."



When it comes to offering out-of-the-box recruitment solutions, Volt Europe is the market leader. They have been operating in the recruitment industry for years, and over time have had the privilege to recruit candidates in all skills from entry level to top management for a broad range of clients across all industry verticals throughout Europe, with offices based in the UK, Belgium, and France.



About Volt Europe

Volt's EU business is wholly owned by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. a global company with operations in over 110 offices covering Europe, the Americas and Asia. Generating annual revenues over $1.5 billion, the company delivers best in class Talent, Technology and consulting services to its customers. Volt first traded in Europe in 1978, initially delivering temporary and permanent IT recruitment solutions to clients in the UK. The company has since enjoyed significant growth in both the range and geographical scope of its services, and now has European bases in Belgium, France and the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.volt.eu.com/