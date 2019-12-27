Volt Europe Offers Contingent Staffing Services to Clients in Diverse Industry Segments Across the UK

Surrey, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- Volt Europe, a leading recruitment agency in the UK, offers staffing services to clients in diverse industry segments. Their team recruits for contract and permanent positions in all skills from entry level to top management for a broad range of clients across all industry verticals throughout Europe, with offices based in the UK, Belgium, and France. They have a team of skilled staffing consultants who give clients a competitive edge by providing proven workforce management expertise and unsurpassed understanding of local and regional markets. Volt Europe follows the best hiring practices and use the latest tools to source candidates for their clients in the least possible time.



A representative from Volt Europe stated, "We offer contingent staffing, direct placement, and managed services throughout Europe. Our innovative sourcing strategies enable us to maintain a deep network of pre-qualified candidates for roles in an array of industries, and our rigorous screening and interviewing processes provide rapid access to qualified, motivated employees who will match the culture of the company where they are placed."



Volt Europe has an extensive database of candidates that help them find the best candidates in the industry. The team provides customised recruitment solutions to meet the wide needs of the clients from varied industries. Their services are ideal for clients requiring flexible responses to peak demands or specialist skills to supplement in-house expertise. They have several third party affiliations and professional accreditations aimed at furthering the company's contribution to the recruitment industry. Organisations looking to hire the best talent, can contact Volt Europe for their needs.



About Volt Europe

Volt's EU business is wholly owned by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. a global company with operations in over 110 offices covering Europe, the Americas and Asia. Generating annual revenues in excess of $1.5 billion, the company delivers best in class Talent, Technology and consulting services to its customers. Volt first traded in Europe in 1978, initially delivering temporary and permanent IT recruitment solutions to clients in the UK. The company has since enjoyed significant growth in both the range and geographical scope of its services, and now has European bases in Belgium, France and the UK.



