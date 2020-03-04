Volt Europe Offers Recruitment Solutions to Pharmaceutical and Life Science Industry with Consultative Approach

Redhill, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- A proven provider of high-quality staffing services across Europe, Volt Europe offers recruitment services to the pharmaceutical and life science industry in a consultative fashion. The agency provides recruitment for permanent and temporary positions in the industries. With wealth of expertise and industry knowledge, Volt's consultants help leading companies to recruit and manage top-quality talents to fill their skill needs. The recruitment experts work with clients and candidates in a consultative fashion to build successful long-term relationships.



The experts provide recruitment services for pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, medical device & healthcare communications agencies. Hiring the agency for recruitment can have a plethora of benefits for companies including a consultative flexible approach to the hiring process, extensive experience and networks to call upon, accreditations from APSCo., and similar oversight organisations and a proven track record of developing long-term successful partnerships.



Volt Europe is one of the most reputable recruitment agencies in the UK offering recruitment solutions to the varied business sectors. The company has many third-party affiliations and professional accreditations that prove them one of the best recruitment service providers in the industry. In addition to life science recruitment services, the company also offers recruitment services to other sectors, such as IT, and engineering & manufacturing and professional services.



Talking further about their recruitment services, one of the representatives from the agency stated, "Volt Life Sciences partners with several of the world's leading Pharmaceutical and Life Science organisations. We have built an outstanding reputation since starting in this sector over 15 years ago. Our consultants are true experts on their markets, we have a deep understanding of the full development cycle."



About Volt Europe

Volt's EU business is wholly owned by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. a global company with operations in over 110 offices covering Europe, the Americas and Asia. Generating annual revenues over $1.5 billion, the company delivers best in class Talent, Technology and consulting services to its customers. Volt first traded in Europe in 1978, initially delivering temporary and permanent IT recruitment solutions to clients in the UK. The company has since enjoyed significant growth in both the range and geographical scope of its services, and now has European bases in Belgium, France and the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.volt.eu.com/