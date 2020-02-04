Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- A well-renowned IT Recruitment Agencies in the UK, Volt Europe offers specialized recruitment services to help candidates find a job in various sectors such as engineering, information technology, life sciences and professional services. Getting to know each candidate, the company's experts assist candidates at every step of their job-seeking journey. The experts at the agency take time to assess candidates' skills and expertise to deliver the best recruitment chances and help candidates take the next step in their career.



The company provides candidates with both contract and permanent positions where they can thrive and advance their career. The agency's team of consultants help each candidate find the best job according to their skills and knowledge. With a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge, they have helped thousands of candidates to find the best jobs as per their skills and interests. You can rely on Volt Europe to find you the best job available.



Volt Europe is one of the most reputable life science recruitment agencies in the UK. The company is known amongst businesses across the UK for supplying the talented candidate who can meet the ever-evolving industry demands. The organisation has many third-party affiliations and professional accreditations that prove them one of the best recruitment service providers in the industry.



Talking further about their specialised recruitment services to candidates, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We believe that people are more than a collection of keywords on a CV. Personality and ambition are as much a part of your value as your work experience, so we strive to get to know each candidate because we want to provide more than just a job – we want to find you a position where you can thrive."



About Volt Europe

Volt's EU business is wholly owned by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. a global company with operations in over 110 offices covering Europe, the Americas and Asia. Generating annual revenues over $1.5 billion, the company delivers best in class Talent, Technology and consulting services to its customers. Volt first traded in Europe in 1978, initially delivering temporary and permanent IT recruitment solutions to clients in the UK. The company has since enjoyed significant growth in both the range and geographical scope of its services, and now has European bases in Belgium, France and the UK.



