Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) Investor Alert: SEC Lawsuit and Settlement

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Volt Information Sciences, Inc. and two former officers over alleged Securities Violations in connection with allegedly improper accounting. Volt Information Sciences settled the lawsuit with the SEC. Meanwhile the investigation by a law firm on behalf current long term investors in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection certain financial statements continues..



If you purchased shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) concerning whether a series of statements by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) reported that its total revenue rose from over $2.17 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Oct. 30, 2005 to over $2.42 billion for the 53 weeks period that ended on Nov. 02, 2008 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $17.04 million to $64.21 million.



Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) traded in 2011 as high as $10.75 per share.



On January 11, 2013, Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) shares closed at $7.15 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com