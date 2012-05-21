Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) Investor Investigation over potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Volt Information Sciences, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who are current long-term purchasers of shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (PINK:VISI) concerning potential claims against certain officers and directors of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Specifically, the investigation focuses on the Company's ongoing inability to file financial results.



in September 2009, Volt announced it could not file its 2009 third quarter financial results due to a reevaluation of revenue recognition policies and other accounting issues. The exact nature of the accounting errors has not been disclosed. Since then, the company has failed to file a financial statement.



Volt Information Sciences' stock is since then removed from listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trades now under PINK:VISI.



On May 3, 2012, Volt Information Sciences, Inc. announced that Steven A. Shaw, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, had resigned his positions with Volt Information Sciences, Inc.



Those who are current long-term purchasers of shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com