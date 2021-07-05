Volt International Offers Dedicated Offshore Recruiters to Help Businesses Hire the Best Talent from Across the World

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2021 -- One of the leading international recruitment agencies in the UK, Volt International offers dedicated offshore recruiters who help businesses hire the best talent for their job. Their offshore recruitment team is comprised of determined, capable and intelligent members who are hand-picked by their professionals. The team is thoroughly trained and is made ready to deploy at the client's earliest need and requirement.



Business owners who want to hire the right talent for their organisation can rely on their dedicated offshore recruiters for their needs. Their offshore consultants are quite experienced and can conveniently handle offshore business establishments. They offer cost-effective and result oriented solutions, tailored exactly as per client requirements. The company's unique ability to recognise and attract the most sought-after individuals within a wide range of markets has placed them at the forefront of the offshore industry.



Talking about their offshoring services, a representative from the company stated, "Volt's Bangalore-based offshore company, Arctern, addresses our clients' demands for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Project Solutions and Managed Services. Arctern offers offshoring solutions in a variety of practice areas since 2004. We currently have 300 full time equivalent employees located in our Bangalore headquarters in a 24/7 facility, with an additional 100 employees in India."



Volt International is one of the best specialist recruitment companies in the UK and has been an active player in the market for years. Their team of experts manages Volt's proprietary recruiting sites, social media, online talent communities, targeted job boards, and join industry forums to search for qualified candidates and obtain crucial referrals. The company is popular among businesses for delivering talented candidates that can meet the changing demands of the industry.



The company offers recruitment solutions to clients in industries human resources & business support, accounting & finance, procurement & supply chain, like IT industry, engineering & manufacturing, life sciences, and more. In addition to offshoring services, the company also offers global outsourcing solutions, workforce consulting services, managed service programs (MSP), payroll & IC management, and services procurement.



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisations. Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and a proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



