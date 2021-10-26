Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- A leading recruitment and talent management company, Volt International offers managed service programs to help businesses recruit best-fit global talent. Their extensive and comprehensive services help clients improve in-house talent quality and stay up to date with the everchanging market trends. By taking care of the hiring and recruitment demands, they help clients meet their business objectives, strategic for their growth and expansion, by reducing the burden over the internal administration and allowing them to focus on business-critical projects and activities.



They offer expert support and insights to candidates looking for career-defining opportunities, connecting them with brands, companies, and organisations of their choice where they can fully utilise their skills and knowledge. Throughout their years of experience in the recruitment industry, they have managed to create a massive global network of professionals, enabling them to find suitable candidates, even for the most unique requirements. Apart from recruitment solutions, they also provide end-to-end HR support to clients, taking care of their workforce management needs.



Volt International is one of the most sought-after recruitment consultants with a huge customer base in the UK. They have a dedicated team of experienced recruiters that provide customized recruitment solutions to their clients across a range of sectors, including IT, Engineering, Finance and more. In addition to managed service programs, they also offer services across clinical recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, total talent management, global outsourcing solutions and more.



Talking about their Managed Service Programs (MSP), a representative from the company stated, "The recruitment agency offers a proven solution that encompasses the end-to-end process of delivering talent. Their team can deliver for your business via our innovative solutions that will manage your entire contingent workforce ecosystem, from hiring managers & suppliers to Vendor Management Systems (VMS) while driving strategic advantages for you, allowing you to remain focused on your business objectives."



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisations, Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and a proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com



Address: Volt House, 3 Chapel Road, Redhill, Surrey, RH1 1QD

Email: Enquiries@VoltInternational.com

Phone: +44(0)1737 774100