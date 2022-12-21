Volt International Offers Managed Service Programs to Help Drive Strategic Advantages for Businesses

Redhill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Volt International, a well-renowned provider of staffing solutions, offers managed service programs (MSP) to help drive strategic advantages for businesses. They enable organisations to reimagine their talent supply chain to deliver the right talent at the right time and cost, regardless of source. Their service offers full visibility and control of your contingent workforce and suppliers, including all temporary workers, contractors, consultants, and resources. They capture, manage and track all requests, vendors, workers, and timesheets through a single process and technology offering an enterprise-level view of all activity.



They assume primary responsibility for the management of sourcing, engagement, and administration of the temporary, contract, and other non-permanent workers. Their solution improves the efficiency of recruiting and performance management of the contingent workforce and supports the supply chain. They can deliver oversight and management of your service providers and recruitment vendors. With comprehensive global solutions, they optimise contingent workforce management and drive performance through people, processes, and technology. Businesses looking to implement managed service programs can visit Volt International's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Volt Consulting Group offers a proven solution that encompasses the end-to-end process of delivering talent. From planning and requisition to vendor engagement and off-boarding, we have used over 20 years of best practices and lessons learned to refine our approach to our MSP offering. We work with our clients to look not only at quality, speed and cost but by using data, experience and focus. We look to the future for enhancements and improvements that keep them ahead of the curve in the talent landscape."



Volt International is one of the best specialist recruitment companies in the UK that has been an active player in the market for years. Their team of experts manages Volt's proprietary recruiting sites, social media, online talent communities, targeted job boards, and join industry forums to search for qualified candidates and obtain crucial referrals. The company is popular among businesses for delivering talented candidates that can meet the changing demands of the industry.



About Volt International

An award-winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and Fortune 1000 organisations, Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to companies and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership, a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships, and a proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant global sector-based portfolio.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com