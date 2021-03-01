Volt International Offers Recruitment Services to Mid-Sized and Large Multinational Corporations Across the UK

Redhill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Volt International, one of the leading international recruitment agencies, offers recruitment services to both SMEs and multinational corporations across the world. With its unmatched industry standards and advanced talent mapping technology, the firm can find candidates for the executive to senior level roles across all aspects of IT, including infrastructure, web development, project management, data governance and architecture data analysis among others. The company has unlimited access to the leading social networking sites, job portals, and automated recruitment database management tools.



With decades of experience in IT recruitment within the UK and Central Europe, Volt International know how to source and screen the best candidates for both temporary and permanent positions in the IT industry. Their recruitment services include a variety of benefits such as quick hiring, specialist recruitment knowledge, high-quality candidates and an emphasis on catering to the client's needs, as well as in-depth market knowledge and access to key strategic skills.



When questioned about their executives' recruitment services, a representative from the company stated, "Volt can help you to build an excellent leadership team that can drive up profitability and creates a competitive advantage over your market rivals. We can help you locate and recruit the finest candidates for senior roles across a wide range of industry sectors. With a complete understanding of the challenges of social responsibility, accountability, transparency and communication, Volt helps clients look for agile, adaptable and diverse candidates to suit their unique business needs."



Volt International is one of the most reputable recruitment agencies in the UK, offering recruitment solutions to a diverse range of business sectors. It is an established recruitment firm with many years of experience in offering efficient sourcing service to customers requiring flexible responses to peak demands or specialist skills to supplement in-house expertise. In addition to offering recruitment services to companies, they also help candidates in getting a job that suits their skills and aspirations.



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisations. Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com