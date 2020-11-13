Volt International Offers Specialised IT Recruitment Services to Find the Right People

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- Volt International, one of the leading IT recruitment companies in the UK, helps businesses meet their hiring needs. With the help of advanced talent mapping technology, the recruitment agency helps find the right candidates from basic to senior level including web development, project management, data analysis, and others. They address the digital skill gaps that cause to be a hindrance to any gains that can be achieved by using game-changing technology like RPA or AI. Their team comprises of talented professionals that are technically strong, with most of them having previously worked in the IT sector before joining Volt International. The recruitment stages include advertising, interviewing candidates, negotiating salaries, deliver the interim professionals, and offer the industry insight.



With many years of experience in IT recruitment in Europe, the team is highly skilled in finding the best individuals for both temporary and permanent positions in the IT companies. Other than IT recruitment services, Volt International also offers recruitment services for industries like IT and engineering & manufacturing and other clients. Their IT portfolio includes RPA, Cloud transformation, AI, Infrastructure, Networks, Application Development, Governance, and Data. Their IT recruitment services come with various benefits such as faster hiring, high-quality candidates, specialist recruitment knowledge, a focus on serving the client, knowledge of the market, extended reach, and access to key strategic skills.



Talking about their specialised IT recruitment services, one of the representatives from Volt International stated, "Our innovative approach guarantees our clients a unique bespoke solution to their needs, drawing on our flexible range of services, such as contract staffing, direct-hire placements, and team-based outsourcing. Moreover, we have experts dedicated to technical skills & business-specific applications areas, sourcing the best IT candidates at all levels for some of the most prestigious companies across the world."



Volt International has the reputation of being one of the best specialist recruitment companies in the UK by offering out-of-the-box IT recruitment solutions. This global recruitment agency has not just been an active player in the market, but also successful for the past few years. Their team takes care of Volt's proprietary recruiting sites properly, online talent communities, social media, targeted job boards, and take part in sector forums to search for capable people and obtain crucial referrals. From the contingent workforce to executive search, the global recruitment agency helps fill roles in AI, governance, architecture, development, DevOps, support, and networks on both permanent and contract basis.



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisations. Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com