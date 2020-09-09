Redhill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- A well-renowned provider of high-quality staffing solutions, Volt International offers specialised IT recruitment solutions to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. The company can help businesses hire candidates for the executive to senior level roles across all aspects of IT, including web development, infrastructure, project management, data analysis, data governance, architecture, and others. With its unmatched industry standards and advanced technology, the company can find candidates for the executive to senior level roles across all aspects of IT. They provide recruitment solutions to all sectors of the IT industry including cloud transformation, robotic process automation, AI, infrastructure, networks, application development and various others.



The company finds candidates best suited for roles in various IT sectors including AI, DevOps, Governance, Support, Architecture, Networks and Development. The company has an access to leading job portals, social networking sites, and automated recruitment database management tools to help their clients find highly talented and experienced candidates. With many years of experience in IT recruitment, they know how to find the right candidates for any position in IT.



Volt International is one of the leading recruitment agencies in the UK and has been operating in the industry for years. The company's recruiters leverage Volt's proprietary recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to recruitment services for the IT industry, the company also offers recruitment solutions to clients in other industries such as engineering & manufacturing, accounting & finance, human resources & business support, life sciences, procurement & supply chain and many more.



Talking further about their specialised IT recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our innovative approach guarantees our clients a unique bespoke solution to their needs, drawing on our flexible range of services, such as contract staffing, direct-hire placements and team-based outsourcing. Our extensive global database is the result of a deliberate focus on building sustainable in-depth relationships with passive and active candidates covering various specialities."



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisations. Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and proactive approach to business needs, Volt strive to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com/