Volt International Offers the Highest Quality Managed Service Programme (MSP) to Find the Right Talent

Volt International, a leading recruitment agency, offers a Managed Service Programme that comprises the end to end process of supplying qualified talent. Whether it is planning, requisition, vendor engagement or boarding, they have over 20 years of experience in MSP offering. They have a team of professionals who work closely with the client and also look after further improvements required in the talent landscape. Their goal is to deliver cost effective and quality results by using data, experience and understanding the needs within each industry. Their staff hires candidates across all sectors like infrastructure, data analysis, data governance, web development, project management, architecture and many more. The benefits of MSPs include reduced administrative burdens, lower costs, higher visibility & control, contract management, and builds pools of high quality & talented candidates.



Volt International is one of the most reputable recruitment companies in Singapore. The company is widely known for delivering qualified candidates to businesses across the world to meet the changing needs of the industry. Volt International's solutions vary from the supply of contingent & permanent resources to big scale, multinational MSP providing against different requirements each day.



Talking about their Managed Service Programs (MSP), a representative from the company stated," The recruitment agency offers a proven solution that encompasses the end to end process of delivering talent. Volt can deliver this for you via our innovative solutions that will manage your entire contingent workforce ecosystem, from hiring managers & suppliers to Vendor Management Systems (VMS) while driving strategic advantages for you, allowing you to remain focused on your business objectives."



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisations, Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



