Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- Volt International offers workforce consulting solutions to recruit quality talent for in-house roles and responsibilities. The company offers a wide range of talent acquisition and workforce management solutions for their clients, helping them hire the best professional talent dependent on the client's needs. In addition, their services include talent management solutions to enhance productivity and create better workforce strategies to meet desired business goals, while reducing the burden over in-house administration and limiting recruitment costs.



Their effective talent management services help businesses improve overall efficiency and effectively tackle recruitment and workforce related issues. The company also offers many other services like total talent management, recruitment process outsourcing, management service programs and many more. The company has been responsible for catering to the recruitment and talent acquisition needs for a wide range of clients from different industry sectors, including finance, IT, engineering and technology, and many others. From start-ups to established conglomerates, Volt International provides a constant delivery of top-quality talent for every role within an organisation.



Volt International is one of the most sought-after international recruitment agencies that provides talented candidates for a plethora of roles suitable for an ever-growing industry. Their dedicated team of experienced professionals help clients find the best-fit talent through multiple sourcing and screening methods. With their expertise and knowledge in the field of recruitment, coupled with efficient technology, they can meet the unique demands of their client with ease and perfection.



Talking about their workforce consulting solutions, a representative of the company stated, "When you need the right talent, whether for short notice temporary support or long-term strategic value, we have the expertise to help. Our network of offices across the world, and unique approach to recruitment, means that the people you want are already talking to us."



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and Fortune 1000 organisations, Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com