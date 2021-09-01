Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- The renowned global workforce solution provider, Volt International offers workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. They aim to make businesses better by providing solutions to expand the flexible workforce, make an appropriate hire for organizations and improve hiring of external workforce. They provide comprehensive talent management solutions to help businesses make strategic decisions, maintain the quality of the workforce, and limit recruiting costs.



Volt International's team of expert recruitment consultants provide advice on workforce management solutions as per the business requirements of the client. They offer flexible and scalable solutions for contingent staffing, direct placement, and managed services for companies across a range of industries and business sectors. From start-ups to IT recruitment companies, Volt International provides high-touch and consistent delivery of qualified workers.



Volt International is a well-renowned consultancy agency providing proven solutions for total talent management, services procurement management, recruitment process outsourcing, workforce consulting services, and many more. By collaborating with the stakeholders, the team of Volt International integrates advanced technology and business solutions for improving the productivity and efficiency of recruiting teams. The company is listed on NYSE and is a Fortune 100 organization that propels businesses across the globe and careers forward with expert momentum.



Talking about the solutions for smoother recruiting processes, one of the spokespersons of Volt International advocated, "We have a rich history of success with clients who face challenges in maintaining a competitive advantage through the candidates recruited. Our rigorous screening and testing processes help validate applicants' identity, work ethics, qualifications, technical competency, and cultural background. We deliver more than just great candidates and remarkable service."



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and Fortune 1000 organisations, Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com