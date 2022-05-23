Volt International Provides Payroll and IC Management Services to Lower Operating Costs and Reduce Co-Employment Risk

Redhill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- Volt International, a leading recruitment and talent management company, offers payroll & IC management services to reduce operational overhead and mitigates co-employment risk. With a wealth of experience and knowledge, their solution is committed to ensuring that employees are paid in an accurate and timely manner whilst maintaining proper records for employers. Their payroll solution takes a different approach to help you retain proven talent, and reduces the administrative burden to increase the time you can spend on your core business.



Offers a simple, turnkey approach, helping you to safely source, engage, and manage talent across the gig economy. Their solution is designed to provide the best contractor experience while ensuring full risk mitigation for our clients. No matter how complex a business is, they can help plug employee care seamlessly into your existing payroll platform. Businesses looking to implement their payroll & IC management services can go to Volt International's website for more information.



When talking about their payroll and IC management services, a representative for the company stated, "Our payrolling services enable you to deploy the skilled specialists you want without the administrative burden associated with hiring in-house employees at a compelling rate. Our comprehensive solution reduces operational overhead and mitigates co-employment risk by utilizing Volt as the employer of record for your payrolled/referred workers. We manage all aspects of the Human Resources process in a seamless manner."



Volt International is one of the most well-renowned consultancy agencies providing proven solutions for total talent management, services procurement management, recruitment process outsourcing, workforce consulting services, and many more. By collaborating with the stakeholders, the team of Volt International integrates advanced technology and business solutions for improving the productivity and efficiency of recruiting teams. The company is listed on NYSE and is a Fortune 100 organisation that propels businesses across the globe and careers forward with expert momentum.



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and Fortune 1000 organisations, Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and a proactive approach to business needs, Volt strive to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com