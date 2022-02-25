Volt International Provides Workforce Consulting Services to Help Businesses Meet Their Total Talent Requirements

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- A well-renowned provider of staffing solutions, Volt International offers workforce consultancy services to help businesses meet their total talent requirements. The company places an emphasis on quality of service with the personal touch with an objective to provide a flexible service based on a thorough understanding of our clients' and candidates' needs. They provide the support you need from strategy development to full-scale HR outsourcing. Their services can be beneficial to bring in outside expertise that is not influenced by internal organisational politics.



Hiring their experts can help you solve a multitude of problems and help resolve short-term challenges. Their team of consultants consistently updates their knowledge, adapting our service offer to maintain relevance within the ever-changing landscape of education. Bringing insights, thought leadership and a unique suite of digitally enabled workforce products into the services, they enhance the ability of businesses to attract and retain talent, assess current skills and identify critical future skills, optimise workforce performance and reduce your cost.



Talking about their workforce consultancy services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our experience and expertise from managing workforces globally for over 20 years affords us the knowledge to consult with you on decisions across all of your total talent needs. Whether you are looking at complete MSP selection or advice on rate cards or technology decisions, Volt has a team of expert consultants in place to advise on the solution that is right for your environment."



Volt International is one of the leading recruitment agencies in the UK and has been operating in the industry for years. The company's recruiters leverage Volt's proprietary recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to recruitment services for the IT industry, the company also offers recruitment solutions to clients in other industries such as engineering & manufacturing, accounting & finance, human resources & business support, life sciences, procurement & supply chain and many more.



About Volt International

An award winning, global workforce solution provider listed on the NYSE and Fortune 1000 organisations, Volt International propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. Volt's 35,000 employees work across 85 offices worldwide to provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With 70 years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, partnerships and a proactive approach to business needs, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com