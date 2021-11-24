Volt Singapore Offers a Managed Service Programme Helping Businesses Manage Their Contingent Workforce

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- Volt Singapore provides a managed service programme to assist organisations in managing contingent labour ecosystems. Their services assist businesses to save time and money by improving the efficiency of non-permanent labour recruitment. All requests, vendors, workers, timesheets, and costs are captured, managed, and tracked through a single process and technology under their MSP, which provides an enterprise-level picture of all activities. Volt Singapore combines its staffing and supplier management knowledge to ensure that its programme meets all company needs.



Their MSP solutions go above and beyond traditional programmes, providing genuine insight and a transparent approach to partnering that can help organisations stay ahead of the competition. Every component of their MSP solution is built to help them negotiate a competitive landscape that is more difficult than ever before. With their MSP solution, businesses can efficiently source, engage, and measure specialised categories of their workforce while maintaining strong programme control and integrity.



Talking more about their managed service program, a representative from the company stated, "We work with our clients to look not only at quality, speed and cost but by using data, experience and focus, we look to the future for enhancements and improvements that keep them ahead of the curve in the talent landscape. Volt can deliver this for you through our innovative solutions that will manage your entire contingent workforce ecosystem from Hiring Managers to Suppliers to Vendor Management Systems (VMS) all while driving strategic advantages for you while you remain focused on your business objectives."



Volt Singapore is one of Asia's leading recruitment firms. To locate talented people and obtain vital referrals, the company's recruiters use a variety of recruiting sites, focused job boards, social media, online communities, and participation in industry forums. Other services and solutions offered by the organisation include services procurement (SOW), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), total talent management (TTM), direct sourcing, and more.



About Volt Singapore

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. They provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and its approach to client and candidate management.



