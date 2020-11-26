Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- A leading recruitment company in the UK, Volt Singapore offers managed service program to help manage contingent workforce ecosystems for businesses. Their services help organisations improve efficiency in recruitment of non-permanent workforce and save organisations time and money. Under their MSP, all requests, vendors, workers, timesheets and spend are captured, managed and tracked through a single process and technology offering an enterprise level view of all activity. Volt Singapore combines their expertise in staffing with supplier management and ensures that their program meets all business requirements.



Their MSP solutions go beyond standard programmes to deliver real insight and a uniquely transparent approach to partnership that can keep businesses ahead of their competitors. Every aspect of their MSP solution is designed to navigate a competitive environment that poses bigger challenges than ever before. Their MSP solution enable businesses to efficiently source, engage, and measure specialised categories of their workforces with strong programme governance and integrity.



Volt Singapore is one of the leading recruitment agencies in Asia. The company's recruiters leverage various recruiting sites, targeted job boards, social media, online communities, and participate in industry forums to find talented candidates and gain crucial referrals. In addition to managed service program, the company also offers other services and solutions including services procurement (SOW), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), total talent management (TTM), direct sourcing, and many more.



When asked about their managed service program, a representative from the company stated, "Volt Consulting Group offers a proven solution that encompasses the end to end process of delivering talent. From planning and requisition, vendor engagement to off boarding, we have used over 20 years of best practices and learned to refine our approach to our MSP offering. We work with our clients to look not only at quality, speed and cost, but by using data, experience and focus to look at the future for enhancements."



About Volt Singapore

An award winning, global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organisation, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. The company's provide workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strive to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices and approach to client and candidate management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.voltinternational.com.sg



Contact Details



6 Temasek Boulevard, #25-05, Suntec Tower 4, Singapore 038986

E-mail: singapore@voltasia.com.sg

Phone: +65 6701 1500