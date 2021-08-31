Volt Singapore Offers Payroll and Independent Contracts Management Solutions to Mitigate Co-Employment Risks

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- A reputed global workforce expert, Volt Singapore offers payroll and IC management solutions to mitigate co-employment risks. Their payroll services enable customers to deploy a skilled workforce and reduce the administrative burden of hiring employees. The company provides comprehensive solutions and helps in minimizing operational overhead costs of recruitment companies in Singapore. They commit to managing every aspect of the Human Resources process to ensure it runs seamlessly, assisting in hiring the candidates as per the business requirements.



For managing the independent contracts, Volt Singapore follows the collaborative approach to reduce the exposure of risk while utilizing critical sources of talent. They help businesses in classifying their workers to reduce the risk of audit and exposure to fines. The team of highly qualified professionals lets their clients utilize a proven platform for ICs, both already engaged and entering organizations.



Volt Singapore is NYSE-listed global human resources recruitment agency that specialises in leveraging several targeted job boards, major recruiting websites, social media platforms, active online communities, and many more to search for candidates and make their database for further use as referrals. Along with helping in recruiting processes, the company also offers services including Managed Service Program (MSP), Services Procurement (SOW), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and many others.



Talking about the team of Volt Singapore, a representative from the company stated "We have an extensive and unique pool of talented employees to search right candidates to cater to every business need. With relevant data, experience, and focus, we help businesses to be ahead of their competitors. Our company offers efficient solutions for payroll and IC management."



An award-winning global workforce solution provider, listed on the NYSE and a Fortune 1000 organization, Volt Singapore propels businesses and careers forward with expert momentum. The company provides workforce management and talent acquisition solutions to businesses and job placement services. With many years of industry leadership and a growing global team of employment strategists, Volt strives to maintain an innovative and highly relevant sector-based portfolio globally. Volt's core values of Integrity, Respect, Innovation, Success, and Excellence are embedded in the company's code of conduct. More than a marketing slogan, Volt's values are reflected in the daily behaviour of the company's staff, its business practices, and its approach to client and candidate management.



